ValuEngine Upgrades Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to Buy

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coffee by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

Read More: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.