Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
