Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

PDD stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 36.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 520.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $9,937,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

