Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,012. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 460,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nlight by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 337,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nlight in the third quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

