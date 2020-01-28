ValuEngine Lowers 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) to Sell

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

