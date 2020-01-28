China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SXTC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

