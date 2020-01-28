Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NATR opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.73.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.