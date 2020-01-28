Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NATR opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $48,720.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,455.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $34,302.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $160,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

