Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RAND stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 357.15, a current ratio of 357.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned about 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.