ValuEngine Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Sell

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

