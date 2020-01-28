Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

