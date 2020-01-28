Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.