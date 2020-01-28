Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $622.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.23. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 129,445 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.