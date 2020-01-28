Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $583.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

