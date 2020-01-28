Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.02.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.