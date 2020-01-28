BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. ChipMOS Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.63.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

