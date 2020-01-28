Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

