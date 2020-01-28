Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $36.06 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

