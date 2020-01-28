Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOBL. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

MOBL stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

