Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NVMI opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

