Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of OLLI opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

