Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Servotronics has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

