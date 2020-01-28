Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $15,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

