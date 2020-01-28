Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPBI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

