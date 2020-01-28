Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Exfo in the third quarter worth $52,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth $107,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

