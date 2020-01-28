Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rises By 1,575.0%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Green Brick Partners Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Green Brick Partners Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Heidrick & Struggles International Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Heidrick & Struggles International Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Huazhu Group Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Huazhu Group Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies to Sell
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Merit Medical Systems Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub
Merit Medical Systems Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report