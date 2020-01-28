Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rises By 1,575.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

