Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

