Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Increases By 972.1%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 972.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

RNDB stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

