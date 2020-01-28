MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Short Interest Update

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBF opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.31. MSB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 3,509.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 2,356.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

