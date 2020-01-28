America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Up 817.9% in January

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 817.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.29.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

