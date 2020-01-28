FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 713.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
FFBW stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.48. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBW. TheStreet lowered FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.
FFBW Company Profile
FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.
