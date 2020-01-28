FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 713.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FFBW stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.48. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBW. TheStreet lowered FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

