Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 940

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 903.93 ($11.89).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 837.40 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 929.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 890.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.