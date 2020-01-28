Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 626.1% in January

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 626.1% from the December 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $501,625.50. Insiders sold a total of 495,380 shares of company stock valued at $753,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

