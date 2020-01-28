Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Increased to GBX 945 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 895 ($11.77).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

GFTU stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 878.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 795.61. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 948 ($12.47).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold bought 2,768 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.