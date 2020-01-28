Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €233.29 ($271.26).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €215.25 ($250.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €213.42. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

