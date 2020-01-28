TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TT Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.88).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of $418.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

