Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at Jefferies Financial Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,620.47 ($21.32).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 909.33. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,487.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

