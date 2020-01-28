Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.33. The company has a market cap of $710.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

