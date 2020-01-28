Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,825.14 ($24.01).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,887 ($24.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,840.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

