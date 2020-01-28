Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 335

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.51) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

SLA opened at GBX 300.90 ($3.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.78.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Insiders have acquired 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871 in the last 90 days.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

