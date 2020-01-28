SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,320 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,145.78 ($41.38).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.78) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,311.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,090.90. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

