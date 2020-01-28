Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,529.22

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective reduced by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,151.50 ($28.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,238.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

