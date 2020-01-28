Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,240 ($29.47) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,450 ($32.23).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,980 ($26.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 43.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,086.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,168.58. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

