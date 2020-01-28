J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 231.15 ($3.04).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.68) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 113.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

