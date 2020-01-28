Goldman Sachs Group Increases Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 790

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NETW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 674 ($8.87).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.43) on Friday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 597.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

