Svb Leerink Comments on Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after buying an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz a €225.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz a €225.00 Price Target
TT Electronics Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
TT Electronics Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Weir Group PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at Jefferies Financial Group
Weir Group PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at Jefferies Financial Group
Tullow Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup
Tullow Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup
Smith & Nephew Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Smith & Nephew Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Standard Life Aberdeen PT Raised to GBX 335
Standard Life Aberdeen PT Raised to GBX 335


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report