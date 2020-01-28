Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.03 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

