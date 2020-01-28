Capital One Financial Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

MUR opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

