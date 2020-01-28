Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Express in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.15 on Monday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

