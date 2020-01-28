Morgan Stanley Boosts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCT. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut Victrex to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Victrex to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Friday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,456.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

