Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €61.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA BAYN opened at €73.56 ($85.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.12. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

